The latest US report was a reminder that the fight against inflation will not be easy. We would guess that the most challenging period for the authorities has just begun.
In August, the US CPI rose by 0.6% m/m, taking the annual rate to 3.7%. The latest reading was above the average forecast (3.6%) and accelerated from 3.0% in June and 3.2% in July.
Roughly half of the price rise can be explained by the increase in fuel prices. Since the end of August, exchange-traded oil prices have regained their upward momentum, which could pose a problem for the monetary authorities in the coming months.
The core price index - excluding energy and food - rose by 0.3% m/m after two months of 0.2% growth. The annual rate of increase slowed from 4.7% to 4.3%. Although the annual rate continues to fall, it remains elevated. Core inflation rose by 1.8% over six months. That's double the average annual rate ten years before the pandemic.
Interestingly, the new release seems to have only reinforced the markets' view that the Fed is done raising rates. The odds of keeping rates on hold in November rose to 57% from 53% a week earlier, hardly in keeping with the picture painted by the more robust recent inflation data.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD lacks direction following US CPI
EUR/USD hovers near 1.0750 after experiencing fluctuations in response to the release of US consumer inflation data, which largely aligned with expectations. The US Dollar is exhibiting mixed results. Attention now shifts to the ECB meeting.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 after US inflation data
The US Dollar weakened following the release of US inflation data that mainly met expectations. GBP/USD dropped to fresh three-month lows at 1.2433 and then rebounded rising toward 1.2500.
Gold drops to fresh weekly lows after US CPI, rebounds from near $1,900
US CPI rose 0.6% in August, matching expectations. The US Dollar initially appreciated across the board and quickly lost momentum. XAU/USD dropped to $1,905, the lowest since August 5, then trimmed losses.
Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK
Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
Heightened speculation of an ECB hike tomorrow fails to lend the Euro support
The USD is trading with a firmer bias against all the G10 currencies ahead today's August US CPI report. Even increased speculation that the ECB will hike rates tomorrow has failed to lift the euro, while a larger than expected contraction in the UK's July GDP pushed sterling briefly through last week's lows.