Low/Limited Risk Put Fly in August Crude

The oil market has been relentlessly volatile since March. Although the trend has been higher, traders on both sides of the market have likely felt quite a bit of pain. The rally has been plagued with instant $10 to $15 pullbacks. Oil has fallen about $10 per barrel in the last 48 hours and the chart suggests it could continue. This would be good news for consumers and investors (it would likely stop the stock and bond routes. For those looking to play the downside without unlimited risk or losing sleep at night, a put butterfly is a good way to get a foot in the door. Although it isn't a perfect strategy because traders who are too right about the direction might find out the spread loses anyway, nevertheless, the risk is low and limited.

BUY AUGUST CRUDE OIL PUT BUTTERFLY

BUY 1 AUGUST OIL $105 PUT

SELL 2 AUGUST OIL $100 PUTS

BUY 1 AUGUST OIL $95 PUT

*Total Cost = About 55 cents or $550

These options expire on July 15, 29 days to expiration

Margin = $0

Risk = Limited to the cost of entry

Maximum Profit = about $4400

Zaner360 symbols:

OCLQ22 P105, OCLQ22 P100, OCLQ22 P95

*There is a substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options. There are no guarantees in speculation; most people lose money trading commodities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

