Strong payrolls and wage figures have hobbled the stock rally as the final session winds down in London, but have given the dollar a boost.
Payrolls report puts the fight back in the dollar
“Up until lunchtime, this week had been about a weakening dollar and a steady shift by the Fed away from the hawkishness of much of 2022. But today’s job and wage numbers have given the greenback a lift, while sending stocks into retreat in the US. Gains have been trimmed in Europe, but it is the US where the losses have been felt. This was not the report investors had been hoping for it seems, since it suggests that inflation, and with it the Fed’s push to raise rates, is nowhere near done yet.”
Early December weakness not too concerning
“It is too early to write off hopes of a bounce in December however. Traditionally, the real gains don’t come until the second half of the month, which leaves room for some consolidation in stocks to digest the gains made this week. After such a tough year, it might seem foolish to hope for a bounce, but the year-end rally remains a reliable feature most of the time, even if what happens beyond 31 December is a return to 2022’s selling.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
