Stocks slump, oil crashes on virus jitters and geopolitical risks [Video]

Head of Market Analysis Anthony wraps up a big day in global financial markets.
- Summary of why global markets sold-off today (00:00)
- A technical look at the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures (2:34)
- GBPUSD continues to move lower as key level comes into play (4:46)
- WTI crude falls 7.5% on renewed COVID fears weighing on demand (7:17)
- US raises UK travel alert on COVID surge (8:51)
- US, UK & Allies tie Chinese to Microsoft hack (9:21)
- IBM shares rise 3% in after-market following earnings (11:39)
- BoE officials balance comments with dovish tones (12:11)
- Main calendar events overnight and Tuesday's session (13:21)
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD refuses to give up, holds around 1.1800
EUR/USD trades a handful of pips below the 1.1800 level, marginally lower on a daily basis. The shared currency reached a fresh three-month low before bouncing, despite demand for safe-haven assets backed the greenback.
GBP/USD hits five-month on dollar strength
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.3670, the lowest since February. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD pares early losses, bearish bias stays intact below $1,820
Gold started the new week with a bearish gap. XAU/USD could retest $1,800 as bullish momentum weakens ahead of key resistance levels. Risk aversion is likely to help USD continue to gather strength.
Crypto market red, but Simon says BTC may rally to $46,600
BTC continues to outline a falling wedge pattern. ETH building a descending triangle pattern with a 42% measured move. XRP down -20% for the month and triggered a bearish Death Cross pattern.
Stock market selloff turns into a rout
Selling is all the rage across markets this afternoon, and heavy losses have been seen across stock markets in the US and Europe. Monday picks up where Friday left off. Downside momentum picks up throughout the day.