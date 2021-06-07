Top daily news
Global stock futures are lacking a general direction currently after Wall Street ended higher on Friday following a tepid US May jobs report. Apple shares rose 1.9%, Twitter jumped 3.49% on Friday despite Nigeria's "temporary" suspending Twitter's operations in the country after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari for breaching the site's rules.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.09%
|GBP USD
|-0.5%
|USD JPY
|-0.03%
|AUD USD
|-0.05%
The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.4% on Friday as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported The United States added 559,000 jobs in May, below expectations.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Friday despite the Eurostat report that retail trade-in euro-zone fell 3.1% over the month in April after 3.3% growth in a prior month when a 1.4% decrease was expected. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY gave back all of the prior day’s gain Friday while AUD/USD pared almost all of its losses from the prior day with yen higher against the Greenback currently and the Australian dollar lower.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.17%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.27%
|Hang Seng Index
|-0.76%
|Australian Stock Index
|-0.29%
Futures on US equity benchmarks are lower currently after climbing on Friday on investors relief over a tepid US jobs report. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 0.5% to 1.5% Friday.
European stock futures are down currently after ending higher on Friday. Asian indexes are mixed today after finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) advanced nations agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%. Nikkei index is leading gains currently and Shanghai Composite is up as data showed China’s imports grew at their fastest pace in ten years.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.81%
|WTI Crude
|-0.41%
Brent is retreating currently as investors await the results of talks between Iran and US this week over a nuclear deal. An agreement may boost global crude supplies. Prices advanced on Friday after a weekly supply report on Thursday showed US crude inventories dropped more than expected the previous week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 0.7% but is lower currently. August Brent crude added 0.4% to $71.60 a barrel on Friday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Silver
|-0.39%
Gold prices are edging lower today. August gold gained 1% settling at $1892 on Friday but booked a loss for the week.
