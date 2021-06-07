Top daily news

Global stock futures are lacking a general direction currently after Wall Street ended higher on Friday following a tepid US May jobs report. Apple shares rose 1.9%, Twitter jumped 3.49% on Friday despite Nigeria's "temporary" suspending Twitter's operations in the country after Twitter deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari for breaching the site's rules.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.09% GBP USD -0.5% USD JPY -0.03% AUD USD -0.05%

The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.4% on Friday as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported The United States added 559,000 jobs in May, below expectations.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Friday despite the Eurostat report that retail trade-in euro-zone fell 3.1% over the month in April after 3.3% growth in a prior month when a 1.4% decrease was expected. Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY gave back all of the prior day’s gain Friday while AUD/USD pared almost all of its losses from the prior day with yen higher against the Greenback currently and the Australian dollar lower.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.17% Nikkei Index +0.27% Hang Seng Index -0.76% Australian Stock Index -0.29%

Futures on US equity benchmarks are lower currently after climbing on Friday on investors relief over a tepid US jobs report. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains ranging from 0.5% to 1.5% Friday.

European stock futures are down currently after ending higher on Friday. Asian indexes are mixed today after finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) advanced nations agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%. Nikkei index is leading gains currently and Shanghai Composite is up as data showed China’s imports grew at their fastest pace in ten years.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.81% WTI Crude -0.41%

Brent is retreating currently as investors await the results of talks between Iran and US this week over a nuclear deal. An agreement may boost global crude supplies. Prices advanced on Friday after a weekly supply report on Thursday showed US crude inventories dropped more than expected the previous week. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 0.7% but is lower currently. August Brent crude added 0.4% to $71.60 a barrel on Friday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Silver -0.39%

Gold prices are edging lower today. August gold gained 1% settling at $1892 on Friday but booked a loss for the week.

