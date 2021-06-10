Top daily news

Global equities are rising currently ahead of the US consumer price index report for May after Wall Street dipped on Wednesday. Tesla shares slid 0.8% amid news Tesla's best-selling Model 3 sedan lost two designations from Consumer Reports after the company made changes to the car's automatic braking and front collision warning systems, Apple shares added 0.31% Wednesday outperforming the market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.16% GBP USD -0.82% USD JPY -0.11% AUD USD +0.13%

The dollar strengthening is intact currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 370 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 385 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.01% Wednesday as Census Bureau reported US wholesale inventories rose at steady 0.8% over month rate in April.

EUR/USD reversed its sliding while GBP/USD’s continued its retreating on Wednesday as federal statistics office Destatis reported German trade surplus rose again in April. USD/JPY continued its climb Wednesday while AUD/USD continued sliding with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.03% Nikkei Index +0.45% Hang Seng Index +0.34% Australian Stock Index +0.29%

The US stock futures are up currently with the 10-year US Treasuries yield at 1.479% after falling below 1.5% Wednesday ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics US consumer inflation report today at 14:30 CET. The three main US stock indexes booked losses ranging from 0.1% to 0.4% Wednesday.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending in opposite directions Wednesday with health care shares leading gainers. European Central Bank will release its policy statement at 13:45 CET today, it is widely expected the bank will not change its current ultra-easy policy. Asian stock indexes are mostly rising today with Shanghai Composite leading gains amid reports Beijing and Washington officials spoke by telephone and agreed to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil -0.17% WTI Crude -0.22%

Brent is edging lower currently. Prices ended mixed Wednesday after Energy Information Administration reported US crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels last week. The EIA, however, also reported that gasoline supply climbed by 7 million barrels. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures slipped 0.1% and is lower currently. August Brent crude ended unchanged at $72.22 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold -0.5%

Gold prices are edging lower today. August gold inched up 0.1% to $1895.50 an ounce on Wednesday as investors await US inflation data.

Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.