Top daily news
Global equities are rising currently ahead of the US consumer price index report for May after Wall Street dipped on Wednesday. Tesla shares slid 0.8% amid news Tesla's best-selling Model 3 sedan lost two designations from Consumer Reports after the company made changes to the car's automatic braking and front collision warning systems, Apple shares added 0.31% Wednesday outperforming the market.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.16%
|GBP USD
|-0.82%
|USD JPY
|-0.11%
|AUD USD
|+0.13%
The dollar strengthening is intact currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 370 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 385 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, added 0.01% Wednesday as Census Bureau reported US wholesale inventories rose at steady 0.8% over month rate in April.
EUR/USD reversed its sliding while GBP/USD’s continued its retreating on Wednesday as federal statistics office Destatis reported German trade surplus rose again in April. USD/JPY continued its climb Wednesday while AUD/USD continued sliding with both yen and Australian dollar higher against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.03%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.45%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.34%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.29%
The US stock futures are up currently with the 10-year US Treasuries yield at 1.479% after falling below 1.5% Wednesday ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics US consumer inflation report today at 14:30 CET. The three main US stock indexes booked losses ranging from 0.1% to 0.4% Wednesday.
European stock indexes are mixed currently after ending in opposite directions Wednesday with health care shares leading gainers. European Central Bank will release its policy statement at 13:45 CET today, it is widely expected the bank will not change its current ultra-easy policy. Asian stock indexes are mostly rising today with Shanghai Composite leading gains amid reports Beijing and Washington officials spoke by telephone and agreed to promote healthy trade and cooperate over differences.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|-0.17%
|WTI Crude
|-0.22%
Brent is edging lower currently. Prices ended mixed Wednesday after Energy Information Administration reported US crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels last week. The EIA, however, also reported that gasoline supply climbed by 7 million barrels. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures slipped 0.1% and is lower currently. August Brent crude ended unchanged at $72.22 a barrel on Wednesday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.5%
Gold prices are edging lower today. August gold inched up 0.1% to $1895.50 an ounce on Wednesday as investors await US inflation data.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after dovish ECB, strong US CPI
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.2150 after the ECB prolonged its high pace of bond buys. The dollar is advancing after US CPI hit 5% YoY in May, beating estimates.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI
GBP/USD has been extending its recovery above 1.41. The dollar is unable to take advantage of robust US inflation figures. Headline CPI jumped to 5% YoY, above 4.7% expected.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet
Gold remains pressured for third consecutive day as sellers attack weekly bottom. Treasury yields stays offered but King dollar stays firmer.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon.
GameStop Corp trades flat ahead of its annual shareholder meeting
NYSE:GME gained 0.85% amidst an unsettled day for the broader markets. GameStop announces a corporate shakeup that sees Ryan Cohen takeover as Chairman of the Board.