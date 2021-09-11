S&P500 Technical Analysis: Looking for Wave top around the Equinox Thursday, 23 September
S&P 500 Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 5 of (3).
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave iii) or B.
SP500 TradingLevels: MinorLevel 5 4500 support with next target 4600 - 4650.
Trading Strategy:
SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk On.
NASDAQ 100 Trading Strategy: Risk On.
00:00 Russell 2000 SP400 BAC... Technical Analysis.
06:00 NASDAQ 100 Technical Analysis.
09:30 SP500 Technical Analysis.
18:00 Thank you for watching SP500 Technical Analysis.
