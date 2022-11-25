Danish card data suggests spending in the first three weeks of November continues to be weak compared to last year. Y/y spending has improved slightly through November. This suggests that we are still not seeing a sharp decline in nominal spending. However, with prices likely increasing further in November, we are still looking at a very significant decline in real spending.
There is little doubt that retailers will experience a noticeably weaker Christmas shopping season that last year and the year before, where covid restrictions on significant parts of service spending send goods consumption significantly higher. In this week’s data, we are seeing some signs of an uptick in retail spending, however, this is likely also driven by the fact that Black Friday is slightly earlier than previous years. We will not know until next week what the performance has been.
Overall, we are more concerned about spending in furniture and other home-related durable goods, not least when accounting for price developments.
In services, we are still seeing some strength especially in restaurants; however, compared to last year we are more or less at the same level nominally. Travel spending is looking somewhat better in recent weeks than in the end of October, but overall, we expect to see weakness here over the winter. The big season for travel shopping is January and February.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0400 amid subdued trading activity on Black Friday
EUR/USD is trading sideways in a familiar range near 1.0400 in early European trading. US Treasury yields and the US Dollar hold the lower ground on prospects of a slower pace of the Fed's policy tightening. Thin trading conditions to extend on Black Friday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2100 mark amid light trading
GBP/USD is oscillating in a narrow band at around 1.2100 on Black Friday. The dovish FOMC minutes continue to weigh on the US Dollar and offer support. Relatively thin trading conditions hold back bullish GBP traders from placing fresh bets.
Gold looks to preserve weekly gains near $1,750 on Black Friday
Gold price is building onto the previous gains, trading at the highest level so far this week. The United States Dollar (USD) continues to lick its wounds amid a partial holiday in America on Black Friday.
Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving
Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.