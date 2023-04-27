We've talked about the shorts in stock indices, but what about Treasuries?
Treasuries, both the 10-year note and the 30-year bond, have recovered from Their dramatic 2022 lows. But with the Fed still hiking rates and inflation still high, there are more bears than bulls in the futures markets.
Further, US banks likely learned the hard way what interest rate risk could do to the solvency of an operation that borrows on the short end of the curve, to lend on the long end. Those lessons have likely pushed them (and other individuals and institutions) into aggressive hedges (selling short Treasury futures to hedge their long Treasury portfolio). As a result, similar to the historically large short position held by E-mini S&P 500 speculators, traders appear to have gotten "too short" Treasuries.
Treasury Futures Markets
30-year Treasury Bond Futures
Large Speculators are Sitting on Historical Short Positions.
With the exception of 2018, speculators have never been more short Treasuries than they are now. Sometimes, market positioning and the unwinding of overcrowded trades have more of an impact on price than market fundamentals. We could be on the verge of one of those times.
The 30-year bond daily chart has formed a reverse head and shoulders pattern. If the neckline is penetrated, the rally could be stunning, but the first target would be about 138'28.
Treasury futures market consensus:
The 30-year bond will likely seek to test the head and shoulders neckline near 135'24; a break above this level would likely trigger quite a bit of upside volatility.
Technical Support: 131'03, 128'05, 126'12, and 122'03 ZN: 114'31, 114'06, 112'13,110'27 and 109'26
Technical Resistance: ZB: 134'10 135'24 and 138'23 ZN: 117'02 and 119'15
Stock Index Futures
The ES is testing the breakout trendline
The S&P 500 broke out a few weeks ago but couldn't muster a full-on short-squeeze or FOMO rally. Nevertheless, the selling has been orderly, and we see several significant support levels on deck. The first will be 4060; this is the breakout trendline. A retest of this level is par for the course and could lure fresh buyers. But if 4060 fails, the 200-day moving average comes into play near 4000, and the uptrend line dating back to the October lows lies at 3935. Somewhere between here and 3935 support, should turn the tides back to the bulls based on market positioning.
Stock index futures market consensus:
Earnings season hasn't been a disaster. With the masses short the market, this low bar is bullish.
Technical Support: 4060, 4000, 3935, 3790, 3600
Technical Resistance: 4140, 4278 and 4450
Due to the volatile nature of the futures markets some information and charts in this report may not be timely. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information and data in this report were obtained from sources considered reliable. Their accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed and the giving of the same is not to be deemed as an offer or solicitation on our part with respect to the sale or purchase of any securities or commodities. Any decision to purchase or sell as a result of the opinions expressed in this report will be the full responsibility of the person authorizing such transaction.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1000 following earlier drop
EUR/USD has stabilized above 1.1000 on Thursday after having erased its daily losses following the US GDP data. The risk rally witnessed in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2450 as risk mood improved
GBP/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.2450 after having declined below that level after the US Q1 GDP report. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to extend its rebound and allows the pair to edge higher.
Gold stays in red near $1,980 as US yields push higher
Gold price fell sharply and broke below $1,990 with the immediate reaction to the US GDP data. Markets seem to be paying more attention to inflation-related components of the GDP report rather than the disappointing growth reading, boosting US yields and weighing on XAU/USD.
Top 3 cryptos with most active developers: Cardano, Polkadot and Kusama
Polkadot, Kusama and Cardano lead the crypto ecosystem in terms of development activity based on a recent report. Analysts believe that a large volume of GitHub commits in DOT and ADA signal utility, relevance and long-term potential.
Caterpillar stock drops below 200-day MA despite major profit windfall
CAT stock sold off on Thursday despite an extremely profitable quarter for the global equipment maker. CAT stock lost about 4% at the start of Thursday trading, reducing its share price by about $9 and falling below the 200-day moving average to $207.