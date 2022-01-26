SP 500 Trading ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Stock Market Indices News: Plus NASDAQ 100 (NDX) & Russell 2000 (RUT) Technical Analysis Day Trading Strategies.
Trading Strategies: Hold short in indices with wide stops to accommodate a series of wave four rallies.
S&P500 Overview: The 4100 is the 38.2% retracement level for the SP500.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Russell 2000.
03:13 NASDAQ 100.
06:50 S&P500.
15:36 Thanks for watching!
S&P500 Elliott Wave Counts.
Russell 2000 Elliott Wave ii of (v) of iii) C of (4).
S&P 500 Elliott Wave ii of (v) of iii) C of (4).
NASDAQ Elliott Wave ii of (v) of iii) C of (4).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
