Stock market investors are feeling more optimistic now that a deal to temporarily extend the debt ceiling has officially been inked. The deal moves the debt ceiling deadline to December 3, which is also when the recently passed government funding bill runs out.
It’s likely that legislation to fund President Biden’s $4 trillion worth of infrastructure and other spending plans will be moving through Congress around the same time. Those bills are expected to include tax increases for businesses and on capital gains. All of that combined could set markets up for a rocky December but for now, investors are turning attention back to economic data and upcoming earnings.
What to watch next week?
Turning to next week, Q3 earnings “unofficially” kick off Wednesday with earnings from big Wall Street banks, including Bank of America, Goldman Sacks, JP Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo. Other earnings worth noting next week include Fastenal on Tuesday; BlackRock, Delta, and The Progressive Corp. on Wednesday; Alcoa, Citigroup, Dominos Pizza, Morgan Stanley, United Health Group, U.S. Bancorp, and Walgreens on Thursday; and J.B. Hunt, PNC Financial, and Prologis on Friday.
In economic data next week, it’s a packed calendar that will cover all the economic bases from jobs to inflation. Highlights include the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday; the Consumer Price Index on Wednesday; the Producer Price Index on Thursday; and Retail Sales, Empire State Manufacturing, Import/Export Prices; Business Inventories, and the preliminary read on October Consumer Sentiment.
Technical analysis
As we expected SP500 bounced back up last week. The market is reaching a critical point – MA50 retest. There is strong accumulation in this market, while the price holds under daily MA50. In these mixed conditions, its better to stay on the sidelines till the market finds a new direction.
If accumulation remains and the price starts building the base above daily MA50, the market will attempt to renew an uptrend. On the other hand, if futures lose accumulation and price gets rejected at MA50, SP500 might continue to drift to the downside. The cycles forecast bottom in October. But we need a price action confirmation.
No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed within this site, support and content. Our forecasts and other content on this website should be used as learning aids. If you decide to invest real money, all trading decisions are your own. The risk of loss in trading commodities can be substantial. You should therefore carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Futures trading is speculative and involves the potential loss of investment. Past results are not necessarily indicative of future results. Trading is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with short-term resistance below 1.1600
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s recovery moves, clings to immediate resistance around 1.1570 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the currency major pair struggles with a downward sloping trend line from September 24.
GBP/USD: Bears need 1.3580 to give
GBP/USD has corrected into a critical daily resistance following the last September drop to test below 1.35 the figure. The resistance, at this juncture, if it holds, then the price would be expected to melt and break 4-hour supports and results in a downside continuation to test trendline support.
Gold remains depressed below $1,760 amid higher US T-yields
Gold prices continue to face pressure near the higher levels and trades in a broader range of $1,750 and $1,770 for the past week. Multiple factors contributed to the downside movement in the precious metal.
Ethereum prepares for new all-time highs
Ethereum price action saw bulls flocking it at $3.250, around the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the monthly pivot, as favorable tailwinds hovered in cryptocurrencies. For the second week in a row, ETH price action broke above a few significant resistance levels.
US Sep Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers
The US economy created less than half the number of expected jobs in September. Firms seem unwilling or unable to hire workers despite a huge backlog of unfilled positions. Nonfarm Payrolls added 194,000 jobs in September, less than half the 500,000 consensus forecast.