SP 500 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and Trading Strategies: SP 500 (SPY), NASDAQ 100 NDX, QQQ ETF, Russell 2000 RUT IWM ETF. Dow Jones Industrial (DJI)
Stock Market Daily News Today:Inflation Accelerates. Stock benchmarks recovered from their lows and bond yields jumped after inflation reached a new four-decade high, adding to expectations that the Fed will keep tightening policy to control price growth.
Elliott Wave Market Summary Today: Giving a balance view on both sides of the markets and the trade setups for being long and short at the right times.
Day / Trend Trading Strategies: See video for long and short trade setups.
Video Chapters
00:00 S&P500 SPY ETF
25:48 NASDAQ 100 (NDX)
30:19 Russell 2000 (RUT)
31:42 Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI)
34:29 Thanks for watching!
Peter Mathers TradingLounge™ Australian Financial Services Licence - AFSL 317817
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6750 on strong Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids and recaptures 0.6850 on stronger-than-expected Australian jobs data. The US dollar clings to the CPI-led gains amid a cautious risk tone. Focus shifts to US data.
EURUSD Price declines towards 1.0000 on hawkish Fed bets, US Retail Sales in focus
EURUSD is dropping towards 1.0000 as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
Gold Price flying everywhere after US CPI inflation data suprise
The outlook is mixed for the yellow metal following a technical move lower that has corrected sharply in North American trade while the fundamentals open up further downside for precious metals and the Federal Reserve will need to remain aggressive at a time when global growth concerns are elevated.
USD/JPY bulls step on the gas in the Tokyo open and eye 138.00
USD/JPY rockets towards 138.00 on the strength of the US dollar. US CPI is feeding through into flows and supporting a firmer US dollar. Central bank divergence is in play and supporting the greenback.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!