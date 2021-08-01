Technical Analysis Elliott Wave SP 500 [SPX] NASDAQ [NDX] Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOG, Apple AAPL,Square SQ, Facebook FB, Tesla TSLA.

S&P500 Technical Analysis: The 4400 as support is required, then 4430 as tested support as this will cut any ties with the 4400 and send the market to 4500 the next level

US Stocks AMZN earnings didn't please the markets, but still bullish. GOOG, AAPL,SQ, FB,TSLA Stocks are trending bullish



S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave ii of (iii) of iii)

NASDAQ Elliott Wave: Wave (ii) in play

SP500 TradingLevels: The base support is 4300 Minor Group 1 support, the next level is 4500

SP500 Trading Strategy: Long above 4400 SP500 and 15,000 NASDAQ 100 See video

Peter Mathers TradingLounge