SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT – This may be the last nightly update for up to one week, depending on market conditions. The October letters will go out the late night of Sunday, October 03.
9/30 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 12 handle gap up and then traded another 12 handles higher into a 9:32 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 63 handles into a 12:35 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 23 handles into a 2:50 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 47 handles into the close.
9//30 - The major indices had a very strong down day and closed near the lows with the following closes: The DJIA – 546.80; S&P 500 – 51.92; and the Nasdaq Composite – 63.86..
Looking ahead – Thursday was a very strong down day. The S&P 500 closed less than one handle above the low of the month, which was 4305.91. Based on the over-night futures trading, there is a good chance that low will be broken. If that is the case, there is a good chance the S&P 500 could drop to the 4230 area by early Monday. In any case, we will be looking for a change in trend, probably a reversal of direction, from Friday’s price action, by early Monday. Ideally, we want to see the market close near its high or low of the day on Friday.
The NOW Index has moved to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary signal for the bears that there is a moderate imbalance of shorts. If you are short multiple positions, you may want to reduce your position.
Coming Events:
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. B. 10/01 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn, Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.
Stock market key dates
Astro – 10/1 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4305, 4230 Resistance – 4350.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4305, 4230, 4195 Resistance – 4350, 4380.
Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
As of 9/24 we are dropping the charts market Pages 27 and Page 29.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges toward 1.16, dismissing risk-off mood ahead of data
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood originating America's political struggles and soaring energy costs in Europe and elsewhere. Eurozone and US inflation figures are awaited.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3450 on firmer dollar, UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has kicked off Q4 under pressure, trading around 1.3450. The US dollar is stronger across the board amid rising energy prices, causing a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable near $1,750 amid renewed USD strength
Gold prices eases below daily highs above $1,750 after posting a one week high in the US session. The downward pressure builds up on the renewed buying interest in the greenback, which makes the precious metal expensive for holders of the other currencies.
Axie Infinity price needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains
Axie Infinity price broke out of a bottom reversal pattern known as inverse head and shoulders on September 30. The initial ascent pushed AXS up by 10%, but it faced an interim sell-off. The bulls could band together and propel the altcoin up for 20% gains.
US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar
The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.