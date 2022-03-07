For both bullish reversal pattern or failure case as a bull trap, we could anticipate the key levels S&P 500 needs to commit together with the accompanied volume.

There are plenty of commodity stocks show up in my stock screener even during the bearish market sentiment, as shown in the screenshot below:

The on-going war between Russia and Ukraine serves as tailwind to the commodity stocks, such as Gold, crude oil, Copper and soft commodities like wheat, corn, etc…