America had another ‘bad news is good news’ moment yesterday; softer-than-expected ADP and growth data further fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is – maybe – good for a pause.
The S&P500 gained for the 4th consecutive session yesterday, as US 2-year yield settles below the 5% level. The softening Fed expectations are weighing on the US dollar, but keep in mind that the seasonality is on the dollar’s side in Septembers!
In Europe, the latest inflation numbers showed that inflation in both Spain and Germany ticked higher in August for the second month warning that the aggregate CPI number may not confirm a fall to 5.1% in headline inflation due to rally in energy prices. Later, the US core PCE data will say the last word before tomorrow’s jobs data.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after Eurozone inflation data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0900 on Thursday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the Core HICP inflation declined to 5.3% on a yearly basis in August as expected, not allowing the Euro to stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD battles 1.2700 after BoE Pill's comments
GBP/USD is battling 1.2700, under pressure in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling fails to cheer hawkish BoE Pill's comments amid a notable US Dollar rebound, as traders await the US PCE inflation data for fresh cues.
Fed inflation may hinder Gold bulls' approach to $1,970
Gold Price holds steady at the highest level in four weeks during a four-day winning streak as market players await the key inflation clues from the US and Eurozone. That said, the recently downbeat US data have raised concerns about the Fed policy pivot and bolstered the XAU/USD price.
Uniswap whales rack up UNI dumped by larger wallet holders as Uniswap price tests key level
Uniswap price has been finding difficulty in recovering the losses it witnessed over the past four weeks, and by the looks of it, some investors are losing confidence in the asset as well. However, the whales clearly are not giving up on the DeFi token.
Core PCE Inflation Forecast: Federal Reserve preferred price indicator expected to stay over 4%
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favored inflation gauge, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, on Thursday, August 31 at 12:30 GMT.