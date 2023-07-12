Short term Elliott Wave view in Silver (XAGUSD) suggests that the metal ended wave ((2)) at 22.09. Up from there, the metal rallies as a 5 waves diagonal Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave ((2)), wave (i) ended at 22.68 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 22.27. The metal extends higher in wave (iii) towards 23.04 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 22.82. Final leg wave (v) ended at 23.09 which completed wave ((i)).
Silver (XAG/USD) 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
Pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 22.26 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. The metal then extends higher again in wave ((iii)) towards 23.3. Pullback in wave ((iv)) completed at 22.50. Up from there, wave (i) ended at 23.14 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 22.73. Wave (iii) ended at 23.38, and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 23. Expect the metal to make 1 more push higher to end wave (v) and this should complete wave ((v)) of 1 in higher degree. Afterwards, it should pullback in wave 2 to correct cycle from 6.23.2023 low before the rally resumes again. Near term, as far as pivot at 22.09 low stays intact, expect pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
XAG/USD Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
