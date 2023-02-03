Introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests top quant trade ideas to take advantage of trending markets.
Market summary
XAGUSD last price was $ 22.7325. In the short term Silver has been accelerating lower. In the long term Silver has been accelerating lower. Over the past 20 days, the XAGUSD price increased 12 days and decreased 8 days. For every up day, there were 0.67 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.5734% The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.6533% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -6.33% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.3165% percent. With the short term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a short trade idea with an overnight time horizon.
The trade idea
Sell $ 165,156 USD of Silver, take profit at $ 22.4972 level with 25.0% odds for a $ 1,709 USD gain, stop out at $ 22.8701 with 49.97% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss through O/N time horizon.
Intraday Predictions
XAG/USD trend analysis
XAGUSD last price was $ 22.7325. The short term trend accelerating lower is stronger than the long term trend accelerating lower. This trade goes short when the last change was lower and accelerating.
XAG/USD value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the XAGUSD price increased 12 days and decreased 8 days. For every up day, there were 0.67 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.5734% The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.6533% Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -6.33% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.3165% percent.
XAG/USD worst/best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for XAGUSD, is $ 22.3299 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 23.1351 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 22.8701 could trade and that $ 22.4972 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today $ 22.7325
-
Over the past 20 days, the XAGUSD price increased 12 days and decreased 8 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.67 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.5734%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -1.6533%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has decreased by -6.33% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been -0.3165% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: $ 0.0383 per day lower.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by $ -0.747145.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -3.2867 %.
-
Over the last session, the price accelerated by $ 0.1725.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
