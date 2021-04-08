Gold – Silver
Gold Spot topped exactly at strong resistance at 1742/45.
We wrote: Likely to see some profit-taking, perhaps as far as 1730/28 today. Aperfect call as we bottomed exactly at 1730. Watch these levels again today – we could trade sideways for a while to consolidate gains.
Silver Spot hits the most important resistance of the week at 2525/35 & holds here,with a small potential double top likely to adds pressure too the downside at this stage.
Daily analysis
Gold hit the next target & strong resistance at 1742/45. We topped exactly here. We bottomed exactly at first support at 1730/28 as predicted & we must watch for a lowfor the day here again. However a break below 1725 risks a slide to to very strong support at 1920/18. This could be a low for the correction if tested.
An unexpected break above 1745 targets 1755/60.
Silver bounces to strong resistance at 2525/35. Shorts need stops above 2545. A break higher is very positive in the medium term initially targeting 2570/80 then2610/20.
Failure to beat very strong resistance at 2525/35 targets 2495/90 (we bottomed exactly here yesterday) & probably first support at 2475/70. Watch for a low for theday here but further losses could be seen in to the end of the week.
Chart
EUR/USD holds steady above mid-1.1800s ahead of Powell’s speech
EUR/USD holds steady, well above 1.1850 ahead of the European open amid a subdued US dollar demand. The prevalent risk-on mood undermines the safe-haven USD. An uptick in the US bond yields should help limit the USD losses and cap gains for the major. Powell eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades well bid above 1.3750, extending the overnight recovery from near the 1.3725 region, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
Gold: Tide turns in favor of bulls, $1753 resistance eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) is jumping back on the bids, as the US dollar resumes the corrective decline after the S&P 500 futures recorded another lifetime high. The FOMC minutes revealed that the Fed is likely to continue with its accommodative monetary policy.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
Fedspeak train & unwinding underway
Little has changed in the underlying economic fundamentals this week but a potential unwinding is underway in indices, especially tech/Nasdaq. We will hear from 4 Fed speakers today (Evans, Kaplan, Barkin & Daly) see more below.