XAG/USD dropped in the short term as the USD dominates the currency market. DXY’s rally forced the price of gold and silver to slip lower. Silver could still resume its swing higher as long as it stays above the near-term downside obstacles. Today, the fundamentals could drive the markets. The US Flash Services PMI is expected at 45.5 above 43.7 points in the previous reporting period, while the Flash Manufacturing PMI could drop from 51.5 to 51.0 points signaling a slowdown in expansion.
Technically, as long as it stays above the uptrend line and above the weekly pivot point of 19.459, XAG/USD could still approach and reach the previous highs and the downtrend line. Taking out the uptrend line activates more declines. On the other hand, a new higher high, a valid breakout through the downtrend line and above the 20.014 could confirm an upside reversal.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).