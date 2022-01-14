Another set of bombshell inflation reports rattled markets this week.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released data showing consumer prices continue to rise at the fastest rate since 1982. The all-items index has risen 7% for the past 12 months ending in December. The energy index rose a staggering 29% over the last year.
Then on Thursday, the Producer Price Index came in with another month of increase for December to close out the year. Overall, final demand prices rose 9.7% in 2021. That represents the largest calendar-year increase since the data series came out in 2010.
PBS News Report: And the latest consumer price report shows that costs are continuing to spike for Americans across many categories. That is presenting real questions for the Federal Reserve, which is tasked with promoting stable prices.
Fox News Report: Now the consumer price index just surged by 7%, the biggest jump since the height of the Cold War. Meantime, Americans are flooding social media with photos of empty stores and the hashtag #BareShelvesBiden.
Pres. Joe Biden: Shelves are not empty. Experts, including Wall Street are suggesting that it's highly unlikely that it's going to be long term inflation that's going to get out of hand.
Inflation pains are pinching consumers’ pocketbooks. And after months of being told by the Federal Reserve and the White House that price increases are nothing to worry about, they are getting fed up with the lies and excuses.
President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has plunged to just 33%, according to Quinnipiac. Of course, he isn’t solely responsible for the inflation and supply chain disruptions plaguing the economy.
Congress rammed through massive fiscal stimulus in response to COVID. And the Federal Reserve stepped in to help finance the government’s borrowing binge. The central bank began purchasing $120 billion in Treasury bonds each month. And despite plans to taper its asset purchases, it will buy another $60 billion in January.
Central bankers are way behind the curve when it comes to monetary tightening. The Federal funds rate remains near zero. That puts the gap between the Fed funds rate and the inflation rate at a record high.
Holders of cash and low-yielding debt instruments are suffering hugely negative real returns. Negative real rates have persisted for quite some time. But they may not persist much longer before existing bag holders seek alternatives to preserve their purchasing power.
Gold will surely play an important role as a counter to our broken monetary system. Central banks around the world may steadily ditch U.S. dollars for gold in their reserves. And individuals can opt to go on their own personal gold standard or bimetallic standard by holding physical gold and silver as money.
In other news, we’re pleased to announce that Money Metals has just been named the “best overall” dealer in the United States for 2022 by Investopedia.com, a top authority in the world’s investment industry.
As pointed out by Investopedia, our customer-centric focus has translated into highly competitive pricing, personalized service, a pathway for new investors, and one of the best online reputations -- making Money Metals their choice as the best overall online metals dealer.
The top investment news and information hub made special mention of Money Metals’ secure, insured depository (one of several integrated services that no other major U.S. dealer offers).
We're deeply honored to have received this incredible distinction from the world’s leading investment authority, especially given the U.S. precious metals industry is so competitive.
While Money Metals is known for fair, transparent pricing and fast delivery of customer orders, we’re especially proud of our no-pressure sales approach, wide array of services, public policy initiatives, and significant educational efforts.
Investopedia is the world's leading source of financial content on the internet, ranging from market news to retirement strategies, investing education, and insights on financial products. Investopedia has a reputation for providing unbiased and accurate investment information, and its website is visited by literally tens of millions of investors worldwide each month.
Thank you to our dedicated readers and especially our Money Metals customers… it’s because of you that we do what we do. We will go all out every single day to keep earning your business and your trust. THANK YOU for helping make Money Metals the very best precious metals dealer in America!
As I mentioned a moment ago, Investopedia lauded Money Metals’ high-quality news and educational content. A big part of our mission is to promote awareness of sound money to the general public, extending beyond our own customer base.
Money Metals backs the Sound Money Defense League, which advocates for sound money legislation at the state and national level.
2021 was a big year for sound money efforts across the United States. Several state legislatures advanced bills to end sales taxes on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bars. And now 42 states have removed some or all taxes from the purchase of precious metals.
Building on last year’s momentum, there are already promising new sales tax repeal bills under consideration by lawmakers in Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
States typically don’t tax the purchase of stocks, bonds, ETFs, currencies, and other financial instruments. Taxing precious metals is an unfair penalty on certain savers and investors. It’s also counterproductive since such taxes drive business activity into neighboring states that don’t impose them.
Individual states cannot bring soundness to America’s monetary system on their own. Regardless of what policies they enact, the Federal Reserve will continue to recklessly expand the currency supply.
With the Consumer Price Index running at its highest rate in 40 years, inflation has become the pressing economic issue of our time.
Citizens can protect themselves from the ravages of Fed-fueled inflation by securing a significant portion of their wealth in hard assets including gold and silver.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1450 despite disappointing US data
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum in the early American session and trades in the negative territory below 1.1450. The US Census Bureau reported on Friday that Retail Sales in December fell by 1.9%, missing the market expectation of a no-change by a wide margin.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3700 as dollar gains traction
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the American session and trades below 1.3700. The US Dollar Index is clinging to modest daily recovery gains near 95.00 despite weaker-than-forecast macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold fluctuates in daily range above $1,820 after US data
Gold declined to $1,820 during the European trading hours but managed to edge higher toward $1,830 in the early American. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from 1.75% after the dismal US data, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Dogecoin price on track to hit new highs, rallying 16% with Tesla payments going live
Tesla announced that it accepts Dogecoin and cannot receive or detect any other cryptocurrency. Analysts have predicted an explosive rally in Dogecoin price, continuing the uptrend.
Why did TSLA stock fall 7% on Thursday?
Tesla stock dumps on Thursday as tech takes a bath. TSLA shares fell nearly 7% to close at $1,031.56. Tesla support at the short-term pivot remains at $980.