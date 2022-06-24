The market sentiment is better, but the news is not. The latest flash PMI readings from Japan to Europe and to the US showed a slowing global activity in June. Almost all regions missed the analyst expectations. High energy prices, the Ukraine war and the pandemic disruptions, the tighter monetary policies and the rising borrowing costs are weighing on the global economic activity, and we now start seeing it through the PMI figures.
The slowing activity, and the major call for a global recession started pressuring oil and commodity prices to the downside. The barrel of US crude trades a touch above the $106pb at the time of writing. Oil bears get ready to test the $100pb support for a deeper medium-term correction, and iShares diversified commodity index is down by 12% since the June 8 peak.
Tightening tightening tightening
Norway delivered a bigger than expected 50bp hike, and Banxico rose by 75bp hike, the country’s biggest rate hike ever, and said it will continue doing so if conditions require.
Only the eccentric Turkey kept it policy rate at 14%.
From bad to worse
Moscow cuts the gas supply to Germany via Nord Stream 1, leading to another spike in the European natural gas futures. Germany warned that cutting Germany’s energy supplies would spark a collapse in energy markets, comparing itself to Lehman Brothers which fell and triggered the terrible subprime crisis back in 2007/2008.
The higher gas prices should keep the pressure high for oil, as although the prospects of demand are being cut, the production remains limited to the refining capacity.
A calm session ahead?
European and US futures hint at a hopefully calm session before the weekly closing bell. We don’t have much on today’s economic calendar besides the University of Michigan’s sentiment index, which we know will look morose. But other than that, we will probably wrap up the week with Powell’s warning that the US economy will certainly not have a soft landing as a result of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) aggressive fight against inflation.
In the FX, the US dollar hasn’t recorded a fresh high since about ten days, and the prospects of slowing US growth, the rising probability of recession and the increasingly hawkish policy stance from other major central banks should prevent the greenback from gaining a fresh positive momentum.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and climbed above 1.0550 in the American session on Friday. The UOM revised its 5-year inflation expectation lower in the final version of its Consumer Sentiment survey, triggering a dollar selloff ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 amid renewed dollar weakness
GBP/USD has regained its traction and advanced beyond 1.2300 on Friday. The latest data releases from the US seem to have weighed heavily on the greenback in the American session with the US Dollar Index losing nearly 0.4% at 104.00.
Gold stays below $1,830 as US yields hold steady
Gold is having a difficult time staging a convincing rebound on Friday and continuing to trade below $1,830. After the US data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day near 3.1%, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!