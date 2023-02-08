In today's live stream, Dale talked about missing trades. He's a willing seller in EURUSD at 1.0850 and in Cable at 122.00-122.50. He's being patient to reenter long Precious Metal Assets.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily recovery gains, trades below 1.0750
EUR/USD has failed to build on the early recovery gains and retreated below 1.0750 on Wednesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood and hawkish comments from Fed officials help the US Dollar hold its ground against its rivals and causes the pair to stretch lower.
GBP/USD holds below 1.2100 as mood sours
GBP/USD has failed to stabilize above 1.2100 and erased a portion of its daily gains. The US Dollar preserves its strength amid the souring market sentiment and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum. Comments from Fed officials further support the USD.
Gold edges lower toward $1,870, erases daily gains
Gold price has lost its traction and declined toward $1,870 after having spent the first half of the day in positive territory above $1,880. Supported by the latest remarks from Fed policymakers, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily losses, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price set to tank 10% as BTC traders fail to get Fed's memo
Bitcoin (BTC) price action was able to eke out over 2% gains on the back of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Tuesday evening. In a bizarre twist, markets only focused on one sentence from Powell, which was that 2023 would be a disinflationary year.
Microsoft rises on AI search integration, gives jolt to NVDA, AMD stocks
Microsoft (MSFT) stock is riding high once more on Wednesday. Shares of the tech giant are up another 2.1% in Wednesday's premarket after Tuesday's news that it would be integrating artificial intelligence technology with its Bing search engine pushed the stock up 4.2%.