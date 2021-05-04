Sell In May and go away? Macro review and intraday technical charts [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).
- Technical look at GBPUSD futures (00:45).
- Technical look at gold futures (1:35).
- Technical look at S&P 500 futures (2:26).
- Technical look at WTI crude futures (5:11).
- BioNTech/Pfizer covid vaccine to be approved for 12/15 yr-olds (8:29).
- Fed's Powell acknowledges progress but says "not out of the woods" (8:57).
- RBA upgrades outlook and to review YCC in July (10:25).
- "Sell in May and go away" or not?! (11:40).
- Main calendar events for the day ahead (15:34).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 on dollar strength
EUR/USD has extended its gains toward 1.20 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground. Fed Chair Powell described the recovery as "patchy" and worries about the virus are also weighing on investors.
GBP/USD falls under 1.39 on dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39, down on the day. While the UK made a post-Brexit deal with India. France rejects Britain's provisional changes to fishing licenses. Virus woes weigh on risk sentiment, UK Final Manufacturing PMI, Brexit chatters in focus.
XAU/USD looks to extend losses below $1,780
XAU/USD off the day’s high on the price correction in the Asian session. More weakness if it slips below $1,780. Overbought momentum oscillators reflect the wait-and-hold approach.
Ripple sets the stage for 40% advance
XRP price has retraced to a crucial support barrier at $1.42. On-chain metrics like Network Profit and loss and MVRV suggest a reset due to recent crash. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.33 to $1.40 could trigger a 40% bull rally.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.