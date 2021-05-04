Sell In May and go away? Macro review and intraday technical charts [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the European open (00:00).

- Technical look at GBPUSD futures (00:45).

- Technical look at gold futures (1:35).

- Technical look at S&P 500 futures (2:26).

- Technical look at WTI crude futures (5:11).

- BioNTech/Pfizer covid vaccine to be approved for 12/15 yr-olds (8:29).

- Fed's Powell acknowledges progress but says "not out of the woods" (8:57).

- RBA upgrades outlook and to review YCC in July (10:25).

- "Sell in May and go away" or not?! (11:40).

- Main calendar events for the day ahead (15:34).