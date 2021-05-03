In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
Gold is still holding above the 1760 USD/oz support.
The Dow Jones bounced from the upper line of the symmetric triangle pattern.
The DAX is aiming for the lower line of the rectangle formation.
The EURUSD is back inside the wedge formation, sentiment is back to negative.
The USDCAD bounced from the lower line of the wedge formation.
The EURCAD bounced after Friday’s heavy drop.
The NZDCHF broke the lower line of the rectangle pattern and then tested it as a closest resistance.
The GBPNZD broke from the sideways trend to the upside. This perfectly shows the recent negative sentiment towards New Zealand’s currency.
The USDHUF tested the broken supports as closest resistances. When the price stays below the resistance levels, a strong sell signal will emerge.
