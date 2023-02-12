In this week’s Live from the Vault, the renowned financial expert, Alasdair Macleod sits down with Andrew Maguire to investigate Russia’s plans to devise a gold and commodity-based replacement for dollars as a new trade settlement currency.
The famed economist prognosticates the return of sound money as the ingredient for a new, Asia-wide industrial revolution, while the western financial system continues to decay in line with the accelerating debasement of fiat currencies.
Timestamps
00:00 Start
01:40 Andy explains the extreme market volatility that is currently witnessed.
11:01 What is now happening in the wholesale silver market?
17:50 What is now happening in the physical gold market?
16:20 Updates on the progress of the gold commoditisation process.
24:25 A very important bullish update regarding the BIS.
29:00 Alistair joins Andrew: Russia’s answer to the US sanctions
42:35 Saudi Arabian oil deals and Asia’s new trade settlement currency
51:51 What is the potential scale of the upcoming de-dollarization?
55:10 Alastair’s take on the Ukraine conflict & Germany’s role
1:00:20 Returning to the values of sound money
1:05:35 The BIS going net-long gold
1:10:10 Gold is real money - and the rest is credit. Protect yourself!
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
