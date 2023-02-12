Share:

In this week’s Live from the Vault, the renowned financial expert, Alasdair Macleod sits down with Andrew Maguire to investigate Russia’s plans to devise a gold and commodity-based replacement for dollars as a new trade settlement currency.

The famed economist prognosticates the return of sound money as the ingredient for a new, Asia-wide industrial revolution, while the western financial system continues to decay in line with the accelerating debasement of fiat currencies.

Timestamps

00:00 Start

01:40 Andy explains the extreme market volatility that is currently witnessed.

11:01 What is now happening in the wholesale silver market?

17:50 What is now happening in the physical gold market?

16:20 Updates on the progress of the gold commoditisation process.

24:25 A very important bullish update regarding the BIS.

29:00 Alistair joins Andrew: Russia’s answer to the US sanctions

42:35 Saudi Arabian oil deals and Asia’s new trade settlement currency

51:51 What is the potential scale of the upcoming de-dollarization?

55:10 Alastair’s take on the Ukraine conflict & Germany’s role

1:00:20 Returning to the values of sound money

1:05:35 The BIS going net-long gold

1:10:10 Gold is real money - and the rest is credit. Protect yourself!