Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock (RCL) Analysis

I share my investment strategy and stock analysis for 2020 in this video. I also take a look at technical analysis and potential future prices.

Before investing, ask yourself this question:

Once COVID-19 is gone, will you consider going on a cruise again?

In 1 year? in 2 years?

Will you be scared of being trapped on a cruise with a new virus?

Unless cruise lines come up with a strategy to fight with breakouts, many people may not feel comfortable with the idea.

Positives:

1- EXTREMELY low stock price and could go even lower

2- pays a good dividend (11% yield) (but may need to slash it like GE)

If you still want to buy, here are some BL ideas:

20.06, 12.50, 5.68

