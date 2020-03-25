Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock (RCL) Analysis
I share my investment strategy and stock analysis for 2020 in this video. I also take a look at technical analysis and potential future prices.
Before investing, ask yourself this question:
Once COVID-19 is gone, will you consider going on a cruise again?
In 1 year? in 2 years?
Will you be scared of being trapped on a cruise with a new virus?
Unless cruise lines come up with a strategy to fight with breakouts, many people may not feel comfortable with the idea.
Positives:
1- EXTREMELY low stock price and could go even lower
2- pays a good dividend (11% yield) (but may need to slash it like GE)
If you still want to buy, here are some BL ideas:
20.06, 12.50, 5.68
For more from Invest Diva, click here
HIGH RISK Investment Trading forex (also known as foreign exchange or currencies) on margin carries a HIGH LEVEL OF RISK, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, risk appetite, and the amount of your expendable income. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should ONLY invest money that you can afford to lose! You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex Diva Trading Opinions Any opinions, news, research, analysis, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary and education, and does not constitute advice. Forex Diva will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.19 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and trades above 1.19. Optimism prevails after the US Senate seals a stimulus deal. UK CPI came out at 1.7% as expected, and Thursday's BOE decision is awaited.
EUR/USD trading above 1.08 after Senate seals stimulus deal
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.08 after the US Senate approved a multi-trillion stimulus bill to mitigate coronavirus fallout. German IFO figures and Covid-19 updates are eyed.
Crypto market decides the road ahead
The crypto market is still deciding who will lead the next uptrend. Bitcoin is using its position as the undisputed king of the crypto board to increase its dominance level to 67.64% of the market capitalization.
Gold: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback targeting $1,600
Gold prices step back from two-week high. While overbought RSI could be considered as a reason for the latest pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 09-16 fall, near $1,607, seems to hold the key for the metal’s drop towards 1,600.
WTI uninspired by US stimulus led risk-on, trims gains to test
Easing global growth concerns following the US agreement on the coronavirus stimulus deal did lift the risk sentient, however, failed to boost the recovery momentum in WTI (oil futures on NYMEX), as the rates head back towards the $24 mark.