Gold has added for the fifth consecutive trading session - the longest streak since early April. Intraday yesterday gold reached $1865, having retreated to $1860 now.
Although Gold’s prolonged rise in early April turned into a sell-off of almost three times the amplitude and duration, there are signs that we see the beginnings of a more sustainable move this time around.
In early May, the daily gold charts developed an oversold RSI. The recovery from oversold conditions supports the local demand for Gold.
A return above the 200-day moving average by Gold is also playing on the bulls’ side locally. A dip below could well be seen as a false breakout. A recovery above the significant trendline, the 200-day average, acts as additional psychological support.
A third important reason to buy Gold is the strengthening of the Euro. Since early April, a strong positive correlation between Gold and the EURUSD exchange rate has been well established. This correlation was broken earlier in the year by the events in Ukraine and before that by the substantial divergence in the monetary policy of the Fed and the ECB.
Nevertheless, it is easy to see that the Euro and Gold are moving together over the longer term in quiet times. Perhaps we are now seeing the beginning of a medium-term correction of the Euro thanks to increasingly hawkish signals from the ECB.
The nearest important test of the bulls’ intentions could be the $1875 area - the November highs. If it succeeds, investors and traders should keep an eye on the dynamic at $1910, where the bulls’ attack stopped at the beginning of May this year and at the end of May 2021.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2500 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2500, recovering from a slump fuelled by dismal UK data. The UK services sector activity weakened sharply in May, reviving recession fears and weighing heavily on the British pound. The renewed USD weakness is aiding cable's rebound.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0700 despite weak EU PMI data
EUR/USD capitalizes on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments early Tuesday and trades above 1.0700. The data from the eurozone showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a softer pace than expected in May.
Gold clings to gains near $1,860 amid falling yields
Gold Price extends a five-day rally amid a broadly subdued US dollar. Risk-aversion, falling Treasury yields boost the XAUUSD gains. Focus on daily closing above 21-DMA for the additional upside.
Crypto markets to turn green as bulls seize control
Bitcoin price is coiling up with no immediate directional bias in sight. Investors can expect BTC to sweep key levels to the bottom, allowing altcoins like Ethereum and Ripple to trigger a run-up.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Manufacturing PMI expected to fall from seven month high. US Retail Sales and labor market remained strong in April. Service sector PMI forecast to drop to four-month low .