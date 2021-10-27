Rishi Sunak has delivered a welcome boost to the leisure and hospitality sector, with a temporary cut in business rates coming alongside a reduction in alcohol taxes. However, the prospect of fiscal tightening does raise questions over the seemingly impending BoE rate hike. In the US, tech stocks have outperformed thanks to a raft of better-than-expected earnings figures.
-
US stocks are the outlier as earnings continue to provide a boost.
-
Pubs receive a double boost as Sunak cuts alcohol taxes and business rates.
-
UK economic forecasts upgraded, but fiscal outlook could make the BoE think twice.
US tech stocks are the one outlier to an otherwise downbeat day in Europe and the US, with gains across Microsoft, Alphabet, and Tesla helping to keep the Nasdaq in positive territory. This highlights the importance of Q3 earnings season as a driver of market upside thus far, with 83% of those S&P 500 names that have reported seeing better-than-expected earnings. Interestingly, the tech sector has been a significant outperformer, with 93% of the 30 reporting tech stocks beating market estimates.
Today’s UK budget brought plenty of cheer for pubs, with the Chancellor cutting alcohol duties and halving business rates next year. The decision to halve business rates for those in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors does provide a welcome boost for businesses getting back to normal after a hugely disruptive pandemic period. Meanwhile, the decision to simplify alcohol duties will see taxes cut for drinks such as wine and beer, while plans to raise taxes on spirits have also been scrapped.
The latest OBR forecasts made positive reading for the Bank of England, with both growth and unemployment outlooks upgraded as the economy hopes to leave the scarring effect of the pandemic behind it. With the OBR predicting 2021 growth of 6.5% (up from 4%), the UK economy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year. However, while the economic outlook is looking up, the Chancellor's push towards fiscal discipline could raise questions for a Bank of England that are predicted to raise rates next week. The idea of raising rates at the same time and fiscal tightening does signal a potential squeeze on an economy that is still getting back on its feet after a hugely damaging 19-months.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gains traction and climbs above 1.1600 after US data
After dropping below 1.1600 earlier in the day, EUR/USD managed to stage a recovery in the early American session toward 1.1620 with the latest data releases from the US making it difficult for the greenback to find demand. US trade deficit expanded in September and durable goods orders contracted.
GBP/USD stays in the negative territory around mid-1.3700s
GBP/USD recovered modestly from the weekly low it set at 1.3710 earlier in the day but continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3750. The dollar is staying on the back foot after the latest data releases but the cautious mood is limiting the pair's upside.
XAU/USD inches closer to $1,800 amid sliding bond yields/weaker USD
Gold attracted some dip-buying for the second successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields, weaker USD acted as a tailwind for the commodity. Hawkish central bank expectations might continue to cap gains for the metal.
Shiba Inu price to provide buy opportunity before SHIB doubles again
Shiba Inu price is due for a retracement after rallying 113% in less than three days. The MRI displays a major sell signal, hinting at a correction that could extend 17%.
Wake Up Wall Street: Microsoft, McDonald's lead futures higher
McDonald's (MCD) quarterly earnings came in before the market opens on Wednesday and delighted on both top and bottom lines. Microsoft reported easy beats on revenue and EPS as well.