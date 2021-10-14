The 2021 RICS UK Residential Survey for September showed a slight recovery in buyer demand after the drop seen following the phasing out of the Stamp Duty holiday. Today's figures appear to indicate the potential for sales to stabilise moving forward as house prices growth decelerated somewhat while remaining firm throughout the UK. On the other hand, the September new instructions net balance registered -35% (vs -36% previously) and has remained in negative territory for the last six months. While some of these signs may be encouraging, shortages in supplies and general economic uncertainty along with rising inflation continue to be key issues to overcome.
Wall Street earning season starts positively
After yesterday's upbeat earning reports from JP Morgan and Blackrock, investors await another round of major financial institutions which will publish their results. Today we can expect reports from a variety of banks including Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Bank of America. These results could set the stage for what to expect in the coming weeks of earnings season and could give an indication of how financial institutions performed recently as rising costs and uncertainty in markets worried investors. Meanwhile, the FED has maintained its position which could lead us to see a change in monetary policy sooner rather than later with the introduction of tapering as signs of rising inflation cannot be ignored and will have to be addressed effectively. Nevertheless, Wall Street earnings season could continue to have a noticeable impact on markets as investors await further clarification from the US central bank.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3700 amid Brexit optimism, weaker dollar
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and notable US dollar weakness. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
XAU/USD approaches $1,800 mark amid weaker USD
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1,787-86 region and has now moved into the positive territory for the third successive day. The XAU/USD jumped to near one-month tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.
Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks
The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.