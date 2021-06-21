Monday, a majority in the Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) supported a non-confidence vote against the Prime Minister Stefan Löfven and his Social democrat-Green coalition government.
The constitution now gives the PM one week to choose between three options: 1) investigate the chances of forming a new government which is backed by the Riksdag 2) call for a snap-election (which then must be held within three months) or to resign. In the latter case, the task of investigating chances to find support for a new government is handed over to the speaker.
The speaker can present up to four propositions for a new Prime minister candidate. If all are rejected by Parliament (or if the speaker comes to the conclusion that a government with support from the Riksdag) can’t be found, the speaker is obliged to call for a snap election.
At this stage it is difficult to say where this will end because there are several complicating factors. One being that a snap-election hasn’t happened since 1958. No one knows if and how a snap election only about a year in advance of the next regular election (September 2022) could affect voter turnout and therefore the election result.
We don’t think this will have much of a market impact, in particular not for rates. It took four months after the September 2018 election before a new government was in place, the market didn’t take much notice. The fiscal policy framework which stipulates strict budget discipline is supported by a broad majority in Parliament, so no risk of a U-turn there. Perhaps one can see some (minor) risk premium in the SEK until this is resolved.
Why is this complicated?
Background: It took four months to form a new government after the 2018 election. Finally after an agreement with the Centre party and the Liberals on a list of 73 specific -" essentially liberal -" reforms (the January agreement), the latter two parties agreed to accept Stefan Löfven as Prime minister of a Social democratic -" Green party coalition government. Demand from the Centre Party and Liberals was also that the Left party must be excluded from political influence. This was a complicated factor from the outset since the government also needed the (passive) support from the Left party to reach majority.
What has happened: One of the issues in the 73-point list was a reform of the housing market (newly constructed rental apartments) which would give landlords a stronger position in setting rents without negotiations with the tenants’ representatives. This was a red line for the Left party which has made clear that if the government brings forward such a proposal they will pull their support. That happened today.
What makes things more complicated: In order to be represented in the Riksdag, a part must get at least 4% of votes in an election. Since the 2018 election, the Liberals have almost imploded (the latest poll shows 2.5%) and are very likely to lose their seats in Parliament in a snap-election. But even if they miraculously would remain in Parliament, the situation has changed since the party leader has explained that the Liberal no longer would support Stefan Löfven after an election. Also, the coalition partner (Greens) are also dangerously close to falling short of 4% according to polls.
In the meantime, the speaker has made clear that he will not allow it to take so long to get a new government in place as it did in 2018, this increases the risk of a snap-election but also suggests that the period of political uncertainty will be relatively short-lived.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid US dollar's pullback, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is challenging 1.1900, as the US dollar retreats amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. The US Treasury yields rebound amid Fed's hawkishness. ECB policymakers remain divided over PEPP extension. Lagarde and Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 as US dollar retreats
GBP/USD is trading above1.3850, extending the corrective pullback amid a broad US dollar retreat as the Treasury yields recover. The pound ignores Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening. Focus on Fedspeak amid a light calendar.
Recapturing $1797 is critical for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is attempting a 1% recovery so far this Monday, heading towards the $1800 mark amid a sight pullback in the US dollar across the board.
XRP price awaits 20% drop as Ripple breaks below critical level of support
XRP price has formed a bearish outlook after breaking below the neckline of the head-and-shoulders pattern that has started to develop since late May. Ripple has failed to escape above the vital level of resistance at $0.79 and is now headed further south.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bullard tries to wake the bears but bulls stumble on
Now that the big Fed meeting is out of the way markets can relax for the summer months ahead. The Fed was in accommodative mood in terms of sentiment if not policy.