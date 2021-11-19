Market movers today
Another quiet day for markets. ECB President Lagarde and Bundesbank President Weidmann will speak about the European recovery.
In Norway, we anticipate mainland GDP growth of 2.5% in Q3.
UK retail sales for October are also on the agenda.
The 60 second overview
Japan: Prime Minister Kishida revealed details of a fiscal package to help aid the economic recovery which was bigger than first expected. Overall, fiscal measures may total as much USD690bn or 10% of GDP.
Fed: Atlanta Fed's Raphael Bostic said yesterday a first rate hike next summer would likely be appropriate, while Chicago Fed's Charles Evans said he thought it might not be appropriate at all to raise rates next year.
Equities: Stock markets retreated somewhat on Thursday, with most markets recording slight declines. Defensives and growth outperformed, while value cyclicals such as materials and banks lagged. Hence, last week's inflation theme in markets reversed. S&P500 closed up 0.3% (but breadth very thin), Dow -0.2%, Nasdaq 0.5% and Russell 2000 0.6%. Asian markets are rebounding this morning. Similarly, US futures point higher.
FI: European curves bull flattened yesterday amid weak risk appetite, mirroring USTs. Bund ASW widened 1bp to 48bp. Short end Germany performed 2bp to levels observed after the cash-collateral increase on Monday.
FX: Yesterday's session was characterised by the rate cut-induced sell-off in TRY and also reflation sensitive currencies in ZAR, MXN and NOK posting losses. EUR/NOK has moved above the 10.00 threshold while EUR/SEK has edged closer to 10.10. EUR/USD remains in the mid 1.13s.
Credit: Yesterday was a fairly neutral day for credit risk. Itraxx Main was unchanged at +49bp while Xover tightened slightly by 1bp to 248bp. We also saw two notable Nordic prints in the investment-grade arena. Maersk printed a 10 year senior unsecured green bond at MS+70bp, while Sandvik printed a 7 year senior unsecured bond at +45bp.
Nordic macro
In Norway, the economic recovery has continued more or less as expected since May, and we anticipate mainland GDP growth of 2.5% in Q3. Mainly higher private consumption is driving the recovery, but there has been solid growth in investment and exports from the mainland economy as well.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to fresh 2021-lows near 1.1250
EUR/USD stayed under heavy bearish pressure on Friday and touched its weakest level since July 2020 near 1.1250. The greenback continues to gather strength on safe-haven flows and renewed coronavirus fears in Europe weigh heavily on the common currency ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3400 on renewed dollar strength
The negative shift witnessed in market sentiment is providing a boost to the safe-haven greenback on Friday and weighing heavily on GBP/USD. The US Dollar Index is closing in on 2021-highs above 96.00 and GBP/USD is pushing lower toward 1.3400.
Gold bulls stay hopeful while above key $1,850 support
Gold price continues to hover in a range above the critical $1,850 support. The latest uptick in gold price can be attributed to a sharp sell-off in the US Treasury yields, as the risk sentiment sour amid inflation and coronavirus concerns.
Bitcoin whales enjoy the price crash to buy over $180 billion worth of BTC
Bitcoin’s third-largest non-exchange whale has accumulated a total of 3038 BTC at an average price of $59,744. Whales and miners have been accumulating Bitcoin in batches throughout the recent drop in BTC price.
Would the rate hikes next year shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown?
The bond market is confounding everyone. The short end needs to go up and a lot, while the long end could turn down if the market comes to perceive that the rate hikes next year will shove the economy into a big, fat slowdown.