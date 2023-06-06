S&P 500 made two runs over 4,300, yet was rejected in each. Bonds though didn‘t paint universally negative picture – only the sectoral composition of the decline did. Whatever caught up Friday and before, saw progress dialed back yesterday. Not on huge volume, and given the HYG price action, we‘re likely to see buyers stepping in after the opening bell‘s selling.
Encouragingly, stocks didn‘t tank on RBA or poor German data, precious metals remain relatively strong, but cracks in the tech dam are starting to emerge – AAPL, and NVDA a bit. Thus far, the market is more likely to offer intraday opportunities in line with my latest offering than a real tactically shorting one (that‘s approaching, but not yet quite here). Seems though 4,320 to be a tough nut to crack in June...
Check out the extensive Sunday‘s analysis if you hadn‘t done so already.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) – combine with Telegram that always delivers my extra intraday calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.
So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 4 of them.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
Junk bonds held up actually well yesterday, and as long as $74.20 holds today, ES buyers can come back later this week. Low volume session in a tight range would be ideal for such an outcome.
Junk bonds held up actually well yesterday, and as long as $74.20 holds today, ES buyers can come back later this week. Low volume session in a tight range would be ideal for such an outcome.
Junk bonds held up actually well yesterday, and as long as $74.20 holds today, ES buyers can come back later this week. Low volume session in a tight range would be ideal for such an outcome.
Junk bonds held up actually well yesterday, and as long as $74.20 holds today, ES buyers can come back later this week. Low volume session in a tight range would be ideal for such an outcome.
The call for decreasing momentum and consolidation of Friday‘s sharp gains worked out, and stocks broke even below 4,283 test, doing so after (and not before) heading for the 4,305 resistance. That gives slight upper hand to the sellers today, but 4,247 should hold (and not even be seriously approached).
Credit markets
Junk bonds held up actually well yesterday, and as long as $74.20 holds today, ES buyers can come back later this week. Low volume session in a tight range would be ideal for such an outcome.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0700 as market mood improves
EUR/USD has staged a rebound toward 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday from the daily low it set below 1.0670. Wall Street's main indexes gained traction and turned positive on the day following a bearish opening, limiting the US Dollar's gains and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD returns above 1.2400 as USD loses strength
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Tuesday and erased a portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift seen in risk mood doesn't allow the US Dollar Index to extend its daily rally and supports the pair's rebound.
Gold continues to fluctuate near $1,960
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Monday's recovery gains and trades in a narrow band at around $1,960 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 3.7% and doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Breaking: US SEC sues Coinbase after regulatory crackdown on Binance
US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) continued its crackdown on crypto waging a legal battle against Coinbase. The regulator targeted Coinbase for its unregistered securities offering and the exchange’s staking program.
S&P 500 Forecast: With debt ceiling in rearview mirror, sleepy week looks for direction
The S&P 500 index is unsure where to move now that the US debt ceiling standoff has been dealt with. President Joe Biden signed the agreement into law on Saturday that will lift the debt ceiling until 2025.