AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7802, up 0.63% on the day. The pair has pushed above the 0.7800 level for the first time since March 18th.
The Australian dollar remains red hot
The Australian dollar continues to take advantage of a sluggish US dollar, as the currency is up close to 1% this week. The Aussie has looked sharp in April, posting gains of 2.7%.
The US dollar remains under pressure, as the market appears to be heeding the message from the Federal Reserve that any increase in inflation will be only temporary. This has led to a significant reduction in expectations of a rate hike in the near future. With the US economy showing renewed strength, pent-up demand is expected to lead to higher inflation. This had raised speculation that the Fed might reconsider its dovish stance in order to prevent the economy from overheating. However, Fed policymakers have sought to dampen concerns about inflation and have indicated that low rates aren’t going anywhere for the near future.
RBA minutes reaffirm dovish stance
There were no nuggets in the RBA minutes of the April policy meeting. The board stated that it remained committed to supporting the economy and would maintain a “highly supportive” monetary stance until the bank’s employment and inflation targets were met. Members reiterated that the cash rate would remain at 0.10% for “as long as necessary” and left open the window for further bond purchases. The QE programme is currently set at AUD 200 billion.
Two key areas that the markets are focused on are inflation and the housing market. Here too, the minutes had little for the market to digest. Members said that inflation remains low and this was not expected to change for several years. As for the surge in housing prices, the minutes stated that the bank was “carefully” following house borrowing levels.
Although the RBA minutes may not have provided any hints about tighter policy, the Australian dollar has posted strong gains on the day, which are likely due to technical factors.
AUD/USD technical
-
As AUD continues to move higher, it is approaching the March high of 0.7849. Above, there is resistance at 0.7976. This is closely followed by 0.8009, which was the February high.
-
On the downside, there is support at 0.7626. Below, we find support at 0.7519.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2050 amid dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050, holding onto its substantial gains. The dollar remains on the back foot despite an uptick in US bond yields. European regulators are set to rule on J&J's vaccine and US infrastructure news is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 amid upbeat UK jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading below 1.40, off its highs as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K.
XAU/USD remains pressured below $1770 amid higher Treasury yields
Rising Treasury yields outweigh the DXY’s sell-off, weighing on Gold. XAU/USD remains poised to test the 100-HMA support. Recapturing the 50-HMA Is critical to negating the downside bias.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide
Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.