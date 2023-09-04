Share:

RBA expected to pause.

US nonfarm payrolls rise slightly to 187,000.

The Australian dollar has started the week with slight gains. In Monday’s European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6464, up 0.21%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hold interest rates at 4.10% when it meets on Tuesday and a rate hike would be a huge surprise. The central bank has paused for two straight meetings and the odds of a third pause stand at 86%, according to the ASX RBA rate tracker.

The most important factor in RBA rate policy is of course inflation. In July, CPI fell to 4.9% y/y, down from 5.4% y/y and better than the consensus of 5.2% y/y. Inflation is moving in the right direction and has dropped to its lowest level since February 2022.

A third straight pause from the RBA will likely raise expectations that the current rate-tightening cycle is done but I don’t believe we’re at that point just yet. This is Governor Lowe’s final meeting and he is expected to keep the door open to further rate hikes. Incoming Governor Bullock stated last week that the RBA “may still need to raise rates again”, adding that the Bank will make its rate decisions based on the data. The RBA isn’t anywhere near declaring victory over inflation and has projected that inflation will not fall back within the 2%-3% inflation target until late 2025.

The week wrapped up with the US employment report for August. The Fed will be pleased as nonfarm payrolls remained below 200,00 for a third straight month, rising from a revised 157,000 to 187,000. Wage growth fell to 0.2% in August, down from 0.4% in July and below the consensus of 0.3%. The data cements a rate hold at the September 20th meeting, barring a huge surprise from the CPI report a week prior to the rate meeting.

