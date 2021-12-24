Notes/Observations
- Most of European markets on holiday in session (FTSE and CAC-40 have ½ day sessions).
- Europe continued to see a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Asia
- Japan Nov National CPI registered its fastest annualized pace since Feb 2020 (Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.5%e).
- Japan Nov PPI Services Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.0%e.
- Japan govt confirmed plan for FY22/23 new JGB issuance of ¥36.9T.
- China poised to miss its obligations under the Economic and Trade Agreement; said to have met just 62% of its import purchasing goal as of October.
Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 closed, FTSE +0.36% at 7,399.70, closed, CAC-40 +0.07% at 7,111.09, IBEX-35 closed, FTSE MIB closed, SMI closed, S&P 500 Futures closed for Christmas holiday].
Market Focal Points/Key Themes: Majority of indicies closed, with only Russia open for the whole day; early closes for Belgium, France, The Netherlands, UK and Portugal; US market closed for holiday.
Equities
- Consumer discretionary: Turkish Airlines [THYAO.TR] +5% (weakening Turkish lira).
- Energy: Gazprom [GAZP.UK] -1.5% (Russia Dep PM Novak expecting relatively high gas prices in 2022; Has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec 24th).
Speakers
- EU Commission, said to be considering a broad set of new powers to protect the bloc’s supply chain during periods of crisis.
- RBI Dep Gov Patra stated that inflation was expected to trend lower over the next two years to converge with target.
- Russia Dep PM Novak stated that expected relatively high gas prices in 2022. Reiterated govt stance that favor long-term gas contracts. Global oil markets were balance at this time and expected global oil demand to recover. He saw oil prices around $75/barrel in 2022 and that global oil demand would be back at pre-pandemic level by end 2022. Russia 2021 oil production was at 524M tons and guided its 2022 oil production between 540-550M tons.
- China govt said to be considering to cut 2022 GDP Growth target to 5.5-6.0% (**Note: 2021 GDP Target >6%).
- China Finance Ministry said to extend tariff waivers on some US goods. To add 187 raw material items to zero-tariff list at Hainan free trade port.
Currencies/Fixed income
Quiet pre-holiday trading saw the major currency pairs stick to narrow ranges. The USD was slightly softer as dealers noted the concerns regarding the severity of the Omicron variant was fading.
Economic data
- (NL) Netherlands Q3 Final GDP Q/Q: 2.1% v 1.9% prelim; Y/Y: 5.2% v 5.0% prelim.
- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 27.2K v 34.6K tons prior.
- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Dec 17th (RUB): 14.41 v 14.31T prior.
- (TR) Turkey Nov Foreign Tourist Arrivals Y/Y: 111.5% v 99.3% prior.
- (TW) Taiwan Nov M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 8.3% v 8.5% prior; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: 14.2% v 14.9% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 2023, 2026, 2035 and 2051 bonds (**Note: underwriters purchased INR72.7B of the amount).
Looking ahead
- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £2.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £1.0B respectively).
- 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Dec 17th: No est v $635.8B prior.
- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).
- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Nov Trade Balance: -$1.7Be v -$2.7B prior.
- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Oct IGEA Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: +0.5%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: 1.0%e v 0.9% prior.
- 07:00 (CL) Chile Nov PPI M/M: No est v 5.3% prior.
- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate intraday losses around 1.1330, down 0.05% during early Friday. The major currency pair snapped three-day advances the previous day but closed with minor losses.
GBP/USD: Bears are moving in and eye the daily Fibos
GBP/USD pauses three-day uptrend to consolidate recent gains inside a choppy range. France to extend Brexit fights over fishing licences to 2022, BCC conveyed Brexit woes for UK firms. GBP/USD bears are taking control from weekly resistance.
Gold: Acceptance above 200-DMA/$1,800 mark favours the bulls
Gold prices edged higher on Thursday and finished in the positive territory for the second successive day amid relatively thin liquidity conditions ahead of the year-end holidays. The uptick was sponsored by subdued US dollar demand.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.