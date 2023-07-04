Quiet day for stocks as US markets shut for Independence Day

European stock indices drifted lower in low volume as US was shut for 4th of July holiday, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Lacklustre European equity session
“European equity indices did not benefit for long from a slightly positive Asian session as Australia kept its cash rate steady at 4.1%. European stock indices spent the day drifting lower in low volume as US markets were shut for Independence Day and as Germany's trade surplus narrowed to a five-month low."
Gradual recovery in the gold price continues
“The price of gold continues to recover from last week's sub-$1,900 per troy ounce low. For much of the day it has been trying to break through its May-to-July downtrend line while the US dollar hardly moved. The oil price got a boost from extended Saudi Arabia voluntary output cuts which are supposed to last until the end of August"
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
