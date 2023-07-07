EZ – Easing tension in supply chains has a dampening effect on prices
The Producer Price Index for May was published this week. As expected, the dynamics of producer prices (excluding energy) fell further to 3.4% y/y (previously 5.1% y/y). Price pressure is currently lowest for intermediate goods (-1.5% y/y), as competition is particularly high here, due to interchangeability. In contrast, the inflation rate for short-lived consumer goods was still at 9.6% y/y in May.
Since the development of producer prices allows conclusions to be drawn for the future dynamics of goods in core inflation, it is also relevant for our analyses. In our assessment, the current declining trend is due to the sustained easing of the situation in global supply chains. We therefore expect the declining momentum in producer prices to continue in the coming months. Due to the strong increase in 2021 and 2022, declining values on a monthly basis are also conceivable. However, the end of the destocking, which we expect for the second half of the year, should also bring an end to the declining producer prices at the global level.
Until the outbreak of the pandemic, the goods price component had a dampening effect on Eurozone inflation, whereas services price dynamics were almost always above those of goods. This had a lasting dampening effect on the level of inflation in the Euro Area before the pandemic. If, in the medium term, the inflation dynamics of goods generally increase at the global level (e.g. due to de-globalization), then the inflationary pressure in the Euro Area could increase sustainably. This therefore poses upside risks to the medium-term inflation outlook, in our view.
Consumer expectations also play a crucial role in the further inflation outlook. The ECB's latest survey of consumers' medium- and long-term inflation expectations shows that they are still well above the ECB's inflation target of 2% at 3.9% (12 months) and 2.5% (3 years), respectively. This means that, also based on this factor, the risks for the inflation outlook in the Eurozone are currently on the upside. It is now important to closely monitor the development of the inflation components in the coming months. However, due to a temporary effect, service inflation in Germany will remain at an elevated level until August (last summer, the climate ticket artificially lowered inflation in Germany). By September, one will be able to draw better conclusions about the actual inflation trend in the Eurozone from the data in France, Italy and Spain.
This document is intended as an additional information source, aimed towards our customers. It is based on the best resources available to the authors at press time. The information and data sources utilised are deemed reliable, however, Erste Bank Sparkassen (CR) and affiliates do not take any responsibility for accuracy nor completeness of the information contained herein. This document is neither an offer nor an invitation to buy or sell any securities.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Nonfarm Payrolls rise 209,000 in June, USD weakens – LIVE
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose 209,000 in June, falling short of the market expectation for an increase of 225,000. The Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6% as expected and annual wage inflation held steady at 4.4%. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar weakens against its rivals.
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 after US jobs report
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Friday. Weaker-than-expected increase in the US Nonfarm Payrolls in June seems to be weighing on the US Dollar, fuelling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2750 as markets assess US labor market data
GBP/USD spiked above 1.2800 with the immediate reaction to the US jobs data before retreating modestly. Although Nonfarm Payrolls rose less than expected in June, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 3.6% and annual wage inflation held steady at 4.4%, helping the USD limit its losses.
Gold recovers modestly after US NFP data, trades near $1,920
Gold price climbed toward $1,930 with the immediate reaction to the disappointing NFP reading but struggled to preserve its recovery momentum. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding above 4%, XAU/USD retreated below $1,920.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.