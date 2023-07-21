The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) have revised higher their platinum forecast prices. The WPIC has revised its platinum deficit forecast for 2023, up 77% to 983 koz, as it projects demand to grow by 28% and supply to decrease by 1% year-on-year. It also projects this year to be a record year for industrial demand, growing by 17% year-on-year (+382 koz) to 2,628 koz. So, is Platinum heading for higher prices on a weaker USD, rising demand, and less supply?
One seasonal pattern to be aware of is a period of seasonal weakness ahead. Over the last 15 years, Platinum prices have fallen 60% of the time for an average fall of -5.85% over the period between Aug 1 and Oct 4. Are any dips worth buying on the WPIC’s forecast? Or will different forces move Platinum markets this year?
Major Trade Risks: The main risk here would be higher inflation prints out of the US and/or more hawkish Fed policy expectations as well as specific Platinum supply/demand news.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
