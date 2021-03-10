Our forex and currencies playbook for the RTH session

We are currently active on several of these trades with either the underlying currency or the spot pair having closed only the Bitcoin futures profitably in the overnight session and hence tagged green. We strive to give our followers/readers on here and on twitter [at Tradeguidance], timely analysis with crisp entry/stop/target ideas while analyzing forex/curencies for our own trading and for those of our monthly subscirbers. Only trade with monies you wish to speculate with knowing that forex and currencies trading can wipe out entire accounts. There are no hypothetical trades or ideas posted on here, we post ideas with manageable stops so that you are managing risk appropriately.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction
EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.
GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.