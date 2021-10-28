Options market suggests Ethereum to hit $15,000 by march 2022 [Video]

- What does the options market tell us about future Ether prices (00:00).

- Summary of the US Wall Street close on Wednesday (2:29).

- Review of WTI crude futures (3:11).

- What to expect from the ECB meeting today (5:29).

- No surprises from the BoJ overnight (10:49).

- UK 10-year gilts rallied by the most since March after UK budget (11:50).

- Main calendar events to watch today (13:34).