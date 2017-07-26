Options activity: Investors seek downside protection in AUD
The AUD/USD pair is trading in the sideways manner around 0.79 handle after having hit a high of 0.7988 on July 20. The overbought conditions and the indecision in the market as indicated by July 20 Doji candle has forced investors to seek downside protection against long spot positions.
ADUQ7 Open Interest Change: Current (Jul 25 - Prelim) vs. Jul 24
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|10,082
|-62
|8,423
|-92
|1,659
|30
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|14,259
|1,115
|372
|66
|13,887
|1,049
The big jump in the OI in the put options, coupled with the net reductions in the OI in the call options clearly highlights the fact that the idea of a pullback is gathering traction. The OI in the 0.7850 put option jumped by 823 contracts. 0.79 Put added 112 contracts.
The spot could test 0.7829 (38.2% Fib R of July 7 low - July 20 high) - 0.78 levels in the short-term. The overbought technical conditions and the jump in the Put options OI gels well with the RBA’s jawboning effort.
