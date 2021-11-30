Omicron comes as an early Xmas present to the central bankers, the early Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations evaporate and equities gain. Yet, the appetite is certainly brittle. Jerome Powell will start his two-day testimony today and he will likely sound dovish, as he already warned about the downside risks that omicron brings on the table.

Among biggest gainers of the omicron news are metaverse stocks, and among biggest losers are energy stocks, especially now that the US-Iran nuclear talks give encouraging signs of an eventual deal between the two countries.