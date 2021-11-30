Omicron comes as an early Xmas present to the central bankers, the early Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations evaporate and equities gain. Yet, the appetite is certainly brittle. Jerome Powell will start his two-day testimony today and he will likely sound dovish, as he already warned about the downside risks that omicron brings on the table.
Among biggest gainers of the omicron news are metaverse stocks, and among biggest losers are energy stocks, especially now that the US-Iran nuclear talks give encouraging signs of an eventual deal between the two countries.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300
The American currency gathers momentum at the end of the day as Wall Street turned red, hinting at another wage of risk-aversion.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?