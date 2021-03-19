US crude plunges 9%, dashes hope for an advance to $100 per barrel. Reflation trade continues in a panic mode sending Tesla, GameStop and Roblox lower. Bitcoin contributes to global chip shortage and raises questions on the viability of the coinization.

 

EUR/USD advances above 1.1900 as US dollar eases with yields

EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, resuming the upside as the US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpin the common currency.

GBP/USD advances to 1.3950 on dollar weakness

GBP/USD extends its advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. The greenback is declining as bond bears take a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and tense Sino-American talks. 

XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited

Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.

Cardano targets $2.30 next

Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.

Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed

Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.

