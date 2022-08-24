Imagine an investment vehicle that had real world value?

That was an actual something.

Even better, what if just about everyone on the planet absolutely needed it to simply get through their day. Even for food, as well as the children getting to school.

Now, imagine what would happen if nation states recognised this asset as crucial to their long term political stability.

And on top of all that, you could store it without it perishing. It didn’t even require refrigeration or super-cooled computers.

That all sounds fine, but what if now again, speculators the world over who once bought cryptos, for no real reason at all, just because of hope of upside, what if they were all suddenly channelled toward something far more precious and in dwindling supply long term on planet earth.

The clock really is counting down on oil. OK it is a long clock, if you have a linear clock, but at some point the world runs out of oil.

Meanwhile, millions more petrol vehicles are put on the roads every year and it is already in short supply for power-grid energy generation.

Working against it, well the world would rather not use it for reasons of climate change. People do not like it, but they use it like crazy anyway.

There it is, every day, in peoples lives all around the world. Even electric vehicles have plastic components. Oil is everywhere. And it is running out.

What would you do, if you were a political leader?

Maybe, pledge allegiance to climate change policies while stock piling ever greater amounts of oil. Just as a back up. Just in case.

Now, what voter wouldn’t think, as they see their energy bill skyrocketing, hey, that sounds like a sensible policy to me.

The truly great crisis in oil, will come when both national governments and crypto investors recognise the upside potential in the oil price.

Based on ever increasing scarcity, something cryptos self-engineer wherever possible, and cryptos don’t care about the environment anyway. Which is why they don’t mind using nation levels of largely fossil fuelled energy generation to keep their toy currency game going.

Oil is in fact the next Bitcoin. Governments will struggle to control it, and small investors will attend seminars on how to buy it?

Oil $180 $250 anyone?