Key highlights
The European Central Bank's upcoming bond-buying program will curb rising borrowing costs for vulnerable eurozone countries while keeping up the pressure on their governments to repair their budgets, ECB President Christine Lagarde said. With the ECB nearing its first interest rate hike in over a decade, bond yields for Italy and other indebted countries have surged and the spread they pay over safe-haven Germany has widened.
China will roll out tools in its policy reserve in a timely way to cope with more economic challenges, as COVID-19 outbreaks and risks from the Ukraine crisis pose a threat to employment and price stability, a state planner official said. Activity in the world's second-largest economy is beginning to recover after widespread COVID-19 lockdowns in April and early May throttled growth, recent data has shown, but headwinds such as a property market downturn, weak consumer spending and the risk of more COVID outbreaks persist.
Liquidity continues to worsen in Tokyo’s fragile bond market amid echos of the Bank of Japan’s robust defense against speculators betting it would tweak yield curve control. Volumes in front-month Japanese government bond futures fell to the lowest this year in local trading, more than 60% below the 12-month average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
USD/INR movement
The USDINR pair made a gap-up opening at 78.52 and traded within the range of 78.52-78.84. The pair closed the day at 78.77 levels. The month-end expiry kept the pair volatile during the day. The domestic currency nosedived to a fresh low of 78.84 as against the previous day's close of 78.34. The FII outflows and global risk aversion kept the investors on their toes as the selling from the emerging market intensified. The oil importers were also seen at the dollar buying side on the back of month-end flows net-off. The elevated crude price further dented the sentiments for the Indian rupee.
Global currency updates
The EURUSD pair continued with its struggle to conquer the 1.0600 round-figure mark. However, the overall uncertainty about the deteriorating state of inflation and the increasing struggle of the euro area to deal with the crude and gas crisis kept the pair's gains capped. The GBPUSD pair extended its sideways price move and remained confined, below the 1.2300 round-figure mark. The pound lacked bullish conviction amid the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement. The reduced odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes kept the USD bulls on the defensive and acted as a headwind for the USDJPY pair today.
Bond market
U.S. Treasury yields were higher as investors await a fresh batch of data for further clues on the health of the economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was trading higher by 4 basis points at 3.24%. Market participants have become increasingly concerned about the prospect of a recession in recent weeks as the Federal Reserve tries to cool soaring inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes. The domestic bond market remained under pressure today on the back of higher crude oil prices. The India 10-year G-Sec benchmark closed 6 basis points higher at 7.466%.
Equity market
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, settled today's volatile session almost flat as the Street sentiment remains subdued on higher crude oil prices. Among sectors, auto, and metal indices rose 1-2%, while some selling was seen in the financial names. The Nifty Bank slipped, while the midcap index gained to close 0.29% higher at 26,791.
Evening sunshine
"Focus to be on the US CB Consumer Confidence data."
European stocks were fractionally higher amid mixed global sentiment. U.S. equity futures traded higher, while the dollar slipped lower against its currency market peers and oil prices jumped, as investors reacted to some positive news on Covid about easing of restrictions from China in hopes of finding a spark that could ignite global growth prospects in the second half of the year. Investors will be looking closely at more data later today, including June consumer confidence, to gauge the health of the economy.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0550 as dollar gathers strength
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 in the early American session on Tuesday. Hawkish comments from NY Fed President Williams and upbeat trade balance data from the US seem to be helping the dollar gather strength against its major rivals.
GBP/USD loses traction, closes in on 1.2200
GBP/USD has turned south in the American session and slid toward 1.2200. The US Dollar Index continues to push higher above 104.00, suggesting that the dollar's valuation drives the pair's action ahead of consumer confidence data.
Gold bears eye $1,820 and $1,816 as next targets
Optimism prevails, pointing to a turnaround Tuesday for the financial markets, as the previous week’s upbeat global momentum returns and caps the broad US dollar recovery. Investors remain wary ahead of the key NATO Summit.
Former Ripple CTO is dumping millions of XRP, traders beware
XRP price shows promise that it is ready to trigger a massive run-up as the first half of the year comes to an end. There are three reasons why investors should be bullish on Ripple.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!