Oil Prices fall to 6-weeks lows, as China set to access reserves
Oil prices hit their lowest level in the last 6-weeks, as reports confirmed that China would join the U.S. in increasing oil output.
It has been said that during their summit earlier this week, President Biden asked China’s leader Xi Jinping to join the U.S. in releasing oil reserves.
The move comes as the U.S. looks to decrease oil prices, which recently climbed to 7-year highs.
OPEC, and its allies which includes Russia, opted to keep output levels unchanged, despite calls from President’s Biden to raise production.
WTI crude fell to an intraday low of $77.49, its lowest since October 7th.
Alibaba shares drop, after disappointing earnings call
Shares in Chinese tech giant Alibaba were trading lower during Thursday's session, as the company’s Q2 earnings report disappointed.
The company, which has been impacted by China’s crackdown on technology company’s, reported that revenue for the quarter came in at 200.69 billion yuan vs. 204.93 billion yuan expected.
Although the number missed expectations, it was 29% higher than the same period a year ago.
Alibaba’s earning per share for the quarter also failed to meet expectations, coming in at 11.20 yuan vs. 12.36 yuan estimated, a 38% annual rate of decline.
$BABA was 10.95% lower as of writing.
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?