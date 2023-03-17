The NZD/USD pair climbed as much as 0.6258 today where it has found resistance again. Now, it has turned to the downside and is trading at 0.6240 at the time of writing. After its strong growth a downside movement could be natural. Later, the fundamentals could move the markets. The US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment represents a high-impact event. Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Rate data will be released as well.
Technically, the NZD/USD pair reached a supply zone and now it has slipped low. The 0.6236 immediate low represents a static support. Taking out this downside obstacle may announce more declines. The false breakout above the median line (ML) signals that the leg higher ended and that the sellers could take it down.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is revering from 1.0670 to trade near 1.0650 in the European session. The US Dollar is finding its feet despite an upbeat mood. Dovish Fed expectations and banks' rescues revive risk appetite. US data next on tap.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150, US data in focus
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2150 in the European session. The Cable pair holds gains for the second consecutive day amid the notable US Dollar weakness, as risk sentiment improves on ebbing global banking sector fears. US data awaited.
Gold climbs back closer to six-week high amid banking crisis fears
The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level. Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday.
Will Cardano network activity by ADA whales fuel a price rally in the Ethereum-killer?
Cardano hit an important milestone in its developmental journey going full peer-to-peer with node 1.35.6. Developers called all Staking Pool Operators (SPOs) to get on the testnet and test the speed and efficiency of the Ethereum-killer blockchain network.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.