-
AUDUSD broke strong support at 7210/00 for a sell signal targeting 7170/65 & 7120/10...we are just 14 pips away as I write.
-
NZDUSD we wrote: hit the next target of 6855 as we look for 6810. Further losses meet strong support at 6780/60.
-
Only 8 pips from 6810 as I write this morning.
-
AUDJPY we had a short at 8300/10 targeting 8200/8180...hit this morning as I write for an easy 100 pip profit, but it looks like we can continue lower today.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD saw a high for the day at 7210/00 with shorts working after the sell signal targeting 7170/65 & 7120/10 Close this morning), perhaps as far as 7070/50 for profit taking on all shorts this week.
Strong resistance at 7180/7200. Shorts need stops above 7220.
NZDUSD hit the next target of 6855 as we look for 6810 & a test of strong support at 6780/60 for profit taking on shorts before the weekend..
Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 6860/70 & strong resistance at 6925/35. Shorts need stops above 6955.
AUDJPY shorts at 8310/20 already have a 100 pip profit & a break below 8170 is an important sell signal initially targeting 8130 & 8110/00.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 8220/30 & strong resistance at 8275/85. Shorts need stops above 8300.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1250 as investors eye coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD preserved its recovery momentum early Friday and rose above 1.1250 during the European trading hours. Markets are doubting the Fed's policy tightening prospects as the new coronavirus variant revives concerns over the economic recovery losing steam.
GBP/USD rebounds toward mid-1.3300s on broad dollar weakness
GBP/USD reversed its direction after dipping below 1.3300 earlier in the day and started to push higher toward 1.3350. The greenback is facing heavy selling pressure amid the sharp decline witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
Gold clings to strong gains above $1,800 as US T-bond yields plunge Premium
Gold staged a decisive rebound on Friday and reclaimed $1,800. The intense flight to safety is causing US Treasury bond yields to fall sharply and fueling XAU/USD's rally. Investors await news on vaccines' effectiveness against the new COVID variant.
BTC price at key support screams ‘buy the dip’
Bitcoin price kick-started a minor uptrend on November 24 but is experiencing a slowdown before reaching its intended target. From a higher time frame perspective, things look to be stationary as BTC continues to consolidate.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.