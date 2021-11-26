AUDUSD broke strong support at 7210/00 for a sell signal targeting 7170/65 & 7120/10...we are just 14 pips away as I write.

NZDUSD we wrote: hit the next target of 6855 as we look for 6810. Further losses meet strong support at 6780/60.

Only 8 pips from 6810 as I write this morning.

AUDJPY we had a short at 8300/10 targeting 8200/8180...hit this morning as I write for an easy 100 pip profit, but it looks like we can continue lower today.

Daily analysis

AUDUSD saw a high for the day at 7210/00 with shorts working after the sell signal targeting 7170/65 & 7120/10 Close this morning), perhaps as far as 7070/50 for profit taking on all shorts this week.

Strong resistance at 7180/7200. Shorts need stops above 7220.

NZDUSD hit the next target of 6855 as we look for 6810 & a test of strong support at 6780/60 for profit taking on shorts before the weekend..

Gains are likely to be limited with minor resistance at 6860/70 & strong resistance at 6925/35. Shorts need stops above 6955.

AUDJPY shorts at 8310/20 already have a 100 pip profit & a break below 8170 is an important sell signal initially targeting 8130 & 8110/00.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 8220/30 & strong resistance at 8275/85. Shorts need stops above 8300.