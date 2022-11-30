NZDUSD has been trending lower since March, generating a profound structure of lower highs and lower lows. Even though the pair has posted a moderate recovery after finding its feet at the 30-month low of 0.5510, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) has curbed further advances.
The momentum indicators suggest that bullish forces are subsiding. Specifically, the stochastic oscillator is descending after posting a bearish cross, while the MACD histogram has fallen below its red signal line but remains in the positive zone.
To the downside, the recent support of 0.6155 could act as the first line of defense. Sliding beneath that floor, the bears could target 0.6063 before the crucial 0.6000 psychological mark appears on the radar. Violating this zone, the price might retreat towards the inside swing high of 0.5815.
Alternatively, should buyers regain control, the pair may test the recent rejection point of 0.6288, which overlaps with the 200-day SMA. Conquering this barricade, the price might ascend towards the August peak of 0.6466. Failing to halt there, any further advances could cease at the June peak of 0.6575.
Overall, NZDUSD has managed to erase a substantial part of its steep decline, but the rebound has stalled at the 200-day SMA. Hence, a clear break above the latter could open the door for further recovery.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers on Powell's dovish words
EUR/USD trimmed intraday losses and trades around 1.0340 as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a dovish message. Slower pace of monetary policy tightening could start as soon as next December. Further evidence of easing inflation still needed
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.